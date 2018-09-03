REPORTER: News Staff, -

A sixteen year old boy has been charged for the murder of American national Sherris Stringham. Police sources say three youths entered her premises to steal from her. One went inside the home while two others stayed behind as lookouts. Indications are that Stringham resisted and she was then hit on the head and killed by the minor. He is expected to be arraigned today. We’ll have more details following the Police briefing scheduled for later today.

Late Friday night the body of Sherris Stringham was discovered by Police shortly after 11:00pm. She had been thrown off a narrow bridge in the Valley Community, Stann Creek district.

On Saturday the police detained 4 minors and an 18 year old who are currently in Police custody.