A road traffic accident between Miles 21 and 22 on the Stann Creek Road yesterday claimed the life of one man and has another receiving treatment.

Police say that they found the vehicle upside down some 15 feet off the side of the road, with a passenger, Ivan Martinez,68, still inside.

Police took the driver of the vehicle, Japhet Marin, 62, to the Southern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, while Marin was admitted with injuries to the head and the arm.

Reports are that Marin was driving from Seine Beight Village to Belmopan City, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Police are investigating the issue and going through the routine motions which will include obtaining blood samples to determine if alcohol use may have been a contributing factor.