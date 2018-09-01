ACCUSED MURDERER DEPORTED FROM MX. . . .BODY FOUND AT GUEST HOUSE . . . . EXPLOSIVE FOUND ON DREDGE . . . BODY OF Sherris Stringham FOUND . . . . . . DELIVERYMAN MURDERED

BREAKING NEWS – – September 2nd.

ACCUSED MURDERER DEPORTED FROM MEXICO

The Reporter has been able to confirm that accused murderer Vildo Westby is in the custody of Belize Police after being deported from Mexico. Westby was being sought for the brutal killing of San Pedro activist Felix Ayuso in 2017.

These are BREAKING NEWS stories, more details will be available soon.

BREAKING NEWS – – September 1st.

BODY FOUND AT GUEST-HOUSE, HANDS & FEET TIED

At around 12:45pm today Police were called to room #4 At the Bayview Guesthouse on Baymen Avenue in Belize City. There they found the body of Allin Purtillo, 29, covered with a white sheet. His hands were tied with a phone charger cable and his feet with a shoe lace. Purtillo was found by an employee of the guesthouse who went to clean the room.

MORTAR ROUND FOUND ON DREDGE NEAR CAYE CAULKER

The Police is seeking information on the circumstances leading up to the discovery of the 60mm motar round found on a dredge near Caye Caulker last night.

Information gathered so far is that the watchman of a dredge barge anchored some 300 meters off the north of the island, noticed that there was a fire on the barge sometime around 6:30 p.m. The watchman called his supervisor who then sent the employees who had left only an hour earlier.



Police interviewed the seven crew members of the barge and recorded their statements, as well as canvassing the area. The mortar round was found in a bucket near the engine of the barge. The bucket was partially burned, and there were burned articles of clothing near the bucket. The mortar itself also had minor fire damage.



Police are considering the possibility of the mortar being used in an attempt to destroy the barge; however, no other evidence was obtained from the scene. Police have since turned the mortar over to the Belize Defence Force for storage at the Price Barracks.

CHON-SAAN RESTAURANT DELIVERY-MAN MURDERED ON BASRA STREET

The third murder for Friday in Belize City occurred on Basra Street after 11:00 last night when Chon Saan delivery man Daniel Lopez was shot to death. We’ll have more information on this story later today.

