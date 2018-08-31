REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, -

Prime Minister Dean Barrow said today that Cabinet was not seeking to punish National Institute of Culture and History President Sapna Budrani when it decided to place her on administrative leave.

Barrow explained today that the suspension was a simple matter of ensuring transparency and accountability in NICH, by giving the independent auditor a chance to conduct the investigation.

“If we had accepted that those allegations are, in fact, correct then we would have instructed that she be fired,” Barrow said.

He noted that it was regrettable that Minister of Culture and Deputy Prime Minister Patrick Faber had appointed Budrani without bringing the issue to Cabinet, and said that he indicated as much to Faber.

Faber left the House of Representatives today, holding fast to his support for Budrani, despite the mounting allegations of improper financial practices at NICH. He noted that her suspension is to take effect as of Monday.