REPORTER: Marion Ali, -

Political interference was not involved in the way San Ignacio police handled a couple of domestic disputes that resulted in a shooting recently, Officer Commanding the San Ignacio/Santa Elena Police Formation, Supt. Richard Rosado told the Reporter.

Rosado told us on Saturday that “someone is trying to create mischief,” when we informed him that we had received a report alleging that a man who is currently remanded for shooting his common-law wife during a domestic dispute, had been previously detained for assaulting his wife with the same weapon, and that the weapon was seized by police but given back without any charges laid after a politician had intervened.

Hildebrandt Robateau, 67, is remanded pending trial, but the report we received is that he and his common-law wife, Rosa Gamez had been to the police station on at least one previous occasion when he had allegedly used the weapon to assault her.

Supt. Rosado told us that Gamez had indeed visited the San Ignacio Police Station about a month or two before the shooting, when they had a verbal misunderstanding at a bus stop in Esperanza Village.

Rosado said the Police Domestic Violence Unit spoke to both persons, since the dispute was just a verbal one, and Gamez had moved to her home in Guatemala. Rosado added that the Police were not aware that the two had reunited.

“It’s sad when people try to blame politics in everything,” Rosado said of this latest allegation of political interference. “My police and I will continue to discharge our duty with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality.”

The Officer Commanding said that in domestic abuse cases where there is physical abuse, police still tries to proceed with the case, but if the complainant refuses to testify, the case has little to no strength.

Robateau reportedly shot Gamez with his licensed shotgun at his house on Thursday, August 16 soon after they had a domestic dispute. He reportedly drove to the police station and handed in his shotgun, and later pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, dangerous harm and use of deadly means of harm.