Flooding and Killer Bees Threaten Different Belize City Neighborhoods

August 26
20:05 2018
REPORTER: Marion Ali, -

The flooding caused by incessant rains accompanied by a strong tropical wave and a swarm of bees posed threats today to families in two different neighborhoods in Belize City.

From early this morning, some areas in southern Belize, particularly on the approach to the bridge in Jacintoville were cut off from the rest of the Southern Highway.

In Belize City, however, low-lying areas were submerged in several inches of water. In the Lake Independence area, some residents of Electric Avenue found themselves in dire straits when their homes and belongings were threatened by rising waters.

In another area of the City, on Cemetery Lane near the Yarborough Cemetery, a swarm of bees attacked two dogs that were chained in a yard. The residents grew concerned for children who normally play in the area. They appealed for assistance via social media but by 6:30 this evening, the bees were reportedly still there.

