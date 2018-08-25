Reporter.bz – Belize News

WOMAN SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES, HANGS ONTO LIFE

August 25
10:30 2018
REPORTER: Marion Ali, -

A woman was shot multiple times just before midnight last night on Croton Lane in Belize City and she is reportedly in a critical but stable condition.

The Reporter has confirmed that Dawn Parchue was shot four times in the stomach and once in the leg while she was riding on Croton Lane towards Oleander Street.

Reliable sources told the Reporter that Parchue was out socializing earlier on Friday night at a bar near the Swing Bridge and was apparently under the influence of alcohol later in the night when she got involved in a heated exchange of words with two men. She also had an exchange with two policemen who, our sources say, escorted her to her house and made sure she got inside before they left. Parchue, however, apparently left her house again when she was shot.

Parchue was in surgery at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital up to a couple hours ago.

We’ll have more information when police release the details.

