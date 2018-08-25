REPORTER: Marion Ali, -

Police say that security officer, Lascelle Goldburn Jeffords, 53, who was shot while on duty at Courtenay Coye and Associates yesterday evening was shot for the gun assigned to him.

The attack happened sometime after 5:00pm, while Jeffords was performing duties inside the law firm’s fenced yard. Two men ran up to Jeffords and tried to steal the gun. After a short struggle with the culprits, Jeffords managed to run from them but not before they unleashed a volley of shots at him.

Reliable sources tell the Reporter that the assailants were shuttled to the area in a green Kia Sportage vehicle which waited for them a short distance away and that when they returned to the vehicle it sped off towards Baymen Avenue. As many as six shots were fired, according to the report to this media house.

Jeffords underwent surgery at Universal Health Care Partners and is listed in a stable condition.