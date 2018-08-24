If the people of Belize had the power in their hands to make the Guatemalan claim go away for all time, would they take it? Or would they say, as some have said, “There is no need,” or “It is too risky,” or “We don’t have confidence in the ICJ?”

Prior to 1931 there was no problem. Britain and Guatemala had agreed to the Treaty of 1859 which established Belize’s international border in the West and in the South. But after President Jorge Ubico came to power in 1931 he decided to renounce the 1859 Treaty. Ubico declared that the 1859 Treaty was no longer valid. The reformed Constitution of 1945* incorporated Belize as the 23rd Department of Guatemala. That action by Ubico created a problem for Belize, a problem which continues to this day.

President Ubico believed that by revoking the 1859 Treaty he could also wipe out the international border and establish a new one more suitable to Guatemalan interests. The Guatemalan Constitutional Court followed his lead and made it obligatory for Guatemalans to tow the official line. Maps were re-drawn and children were taught in school that Belize is a part of Guatemala.

But President Ubico was mistaken! His rejection of the 1859 Treaty and the