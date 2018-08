MURDER SUSPECT CAPTURED San Ignacio Police, allegedly with the assistance of villagers, have captured Bartimeus Tesecum in the village of Seven Miles El Progesso in the Cayo District. The farmer, 25, was wanted...

ANOTHER DRUG PLANE LANDS Just after 9:00 this morning Police were called to the Tres Leguas area west of Blue Creek where they found the burnt remains of a white twin-engine aircraft on a...

Darnell Mossiah, ASSAULTED REFEREE, NOW CHARGED & BANNED FOR 5 yrs. Darnell Mossiah, a football player who two days ago punched referee Yuri Daniels after she issued him a red card during a game, was formally arraigned on a charge of...

CITCO BLAMES NICH AFTER MUNICIPAL BRAM CANCELLED The usual September bram that follows the September Tenth parade every year will not take place this year, and the Belize City Council says it is all the fault of...

SALVAPAN ARGUMENT OVER A BICYCLE ENDS IN MURDER OF 19 yr. OLD A squabble over a bicycle on Saturday night in Belmopan ended when Franklin Tut, 19, was stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle. He died shortly after. The altercation...