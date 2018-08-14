The usual September bram that follows the September Tenth parade every year will not take place this year, and the Belize City Council says it is all the fault of NICH, which cut its September Celebrations budget.

Deputy Mayor, Oscar Arnold told reporters today that the city’s budget, which NICH provides to each municipality to carry out their individual calendar of events, was cut this year by 20 percent.

The information was just made known to City Hall this week, Arnold said. The Reporter is awaiting a response from NICH on whether the budget cut was applied across the board to all municipal governments, and if not, why not.