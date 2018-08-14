Reporter.bz – Belize News

Darnell Mossiah, ASSAULTED REFEREE, NOW CHARGED & BANNED FOR 5 yrs.

August 14
14:54 2018
Darnell Mossiah, a football player who two days ago punched referee Yuri Daniels after she issued him a red card during a game, was formally arraigned on a charge of Wounding this morning at the Corozal Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $2000. In addition, he has been banned from all National Sport Council stadiums and facilities for five years. The National Sports Council, in a press release issued today, warned that “Any club or organisation who violates this ban in turn may find disciplinary sanctions brought against them.”

