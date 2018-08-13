SERIOUS ASSAULT ON REFEREE AT FOOTBALL GAME IN COROZAL
August 13
16:30 2018
There are reports of an assault on a female referee at a football game on Sunday in Corozal. Yuri Daniels, a resident of San Andres was officiating a game between Concepcion and San Antonio when she was attacked and beaten by a player on the San Antonio team after she issued him a red card.
We’ll keep following this story to find out if there have been criminal repercussions or league sanctions against the player.UPDATE Aug. 14th. LINK