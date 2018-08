A squabble over a bicycle on Saturday night in Belmopan ended when Franklin Tut, 19, was stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle. He died shortly after.

The altercation happened at Mary’s Bar in Salvapan just after 11:30pm. Tut’s killer, allegedly another youth, is on the run from Police but has been identified by witnesses. We’ll have the full story in this Friday’s edition of the Reporter.