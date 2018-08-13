Reporter.bz – Belize News

2 MEN CHARGED FOR THE MURDER OF BRITISH NATIONAL, RICHARD FOSTER

August 13
11:33 2018
Two men have been charged for the murder of British national Richard Foster. The resident of Mile 28.5 was found on Tuesday night in the Rivera area of Belmopan.

He had been stabbed multiple times and also had injuries to the head. A famous filmmaker, Foster was reported missing on Tuesday morning after checks at his home revealed that it had been ransacked and his vehicle and two guns registered to him were missing.

Belmopan Crime
