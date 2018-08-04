Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • Corozal family’s home sprayed with bullets REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, - A Corozal family came under fire last night when their house was sprayed with at least nine bullets. Police confirmed the incident after they...
  • Fire in San Pedro destroys five homes REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, - Fire in San Pedro destroys five homes and partially guts three more A Fire in San Pedro Town early this morning completely wiped out five...
  • PAINTER WAS FATALLY STABBED IN SAN PEDRO TOWN reporter:  Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, – A painter was fatally stabbed in San Pedro Town last night. The Reporter has confirmed that the victim is Carlitos Valdez, 50, of Caribena...
  • POLICE FIND ALMOST 7 POUNDS OF WEED IN SOUTH SIDE, BELIZE CITY REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, - Police say that separate searches they conducted recently on the south side of Belize City have yielded close to seven pounds of marijuana, but...
  • Western Union Outlet in Orange Walk Robbed at Gunpoint REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, - A Western Union branch in Orange Walk was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Thursday morning. Police informed the media today that Claudia Davila, 45, ...
  • Chamber Concerned About Crime The Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) has raised concerns over the increased crime, specifically robberies and burglaries, targeting business owners over the last few months, primarily in Belize...
  

PAINTER WAS FATALLY STABBED IN SAN PEDRO TOWN

PAINTER WAS FATALLY STABBED IN SAN PEDRO TOWN
August 04
04:21 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

reporter:  Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, –

A painter was fatally stabbed in San Pedro Town last night.

The Reporter has confirmed that the victim is Carlitos Valdez, 50, of Caribena Street on the island.

Valdez was reportedly inside his room, located on the upper flat of a club, sometime before 8:00pm when a man attacked him and stabbed him multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Police Constable Nestor Campus, who occupies another room on the upper flat. reported that he was in his room and went outside when he heard a commotion coming from Valdez’ room. Just then, Campus said he saw a man who he recognized running off, clutching a knife. Campus said that when he tried to stop the man, the man attacked and almost stabbed him, but he managed to push him down and subdue him.

Campus said when he went into Valdez’ room, he found him lying face up on a bed with several stab wounds and already apparently dead.

Police are looking for the suspect, who reportedly escaped when Campus went to check Valdez’ room.

Tags
CRIMESan Pedro crime
Share

search bar

Advertise

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

– INSTANT NEWS BY EMAIL ALERTS, SIGN UP –

SIGN UP FOR NEWS ALERTS BY E-MAIL

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Corozal family’s home sprayed with bullets REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, - A Corozal family came under fire last night when their house was sprayed with at least nine bullets. Police confirmed the incident after they...
  • Fire in San Pedro destroys five homes REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, - Fire in San Pedro destroys five homes and partially guts three more A Fire in San Pedro Town early this morning completely wiped out five...
  • PAINTER WAS FATALLY STABBED IN SAN PEDRO TOWN reporter:  Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, – A painter was fatally stabbed in San Pedro Town last night. The Reporter has confirmed that the victim is Carlitos Valdez, 50, of Caribena...
  • POLICE FIND ALMOST 7 POUNDS OF WEED IN SOUTH SIDE, BELIZE CITY REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, - Police say that separate searches they conducted recently on the south side of Belize City have yielded close to seven pounds of marijuana, but...
  • TAIWAN DONATES TOWARD SEPTEMBER CELEBRATIONS REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, - The government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has donated towards Belize’s September celebrations. Last week Friday, Second Secretary at the Taiwanese embassy in...
  • EDITORIAL – August 3rd. 2018 To put it bluntly, we are disappointed in both the UDP and the PUP for not providing the leadership needed to address the Guatemalan claim to Belize with respect to...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.