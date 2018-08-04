reporter: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, –

A painter was fatally stabbed in San Pedro Town last night.

The Reporter has confirmed that the victim is Carlitos Valdez, 50, of Caribena Street on the island.

Valdez was reportedly inside his room, located on the upper flat of a club, sometime before 8:00pm when a man attacked him and stabbed him multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Police Constable Nestor Campus, who occupies another room on the upper flat. reported that he was in his room and went outside when he heard a commotion coming from Valdez’ room. Just then, Campus said he saw a man who he recognized running off, clutching a knife. Campus said that when he tried to stop the man, the man attacked and almost stabbed him, but he managed to push him down and subdue him.

Campus said when he went into Valdez’ room, he found him lying face up on a bed with several stab wounds and already apparently dead.

Police are looking for the suspect, who reportedly escaped when Campus went to check Valdez’ room.