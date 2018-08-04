REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -

Fire in San Pedro destroys five homes and partially guts three more

A Fire in San Pedro Town early this morning completely wiped out five houses and caused damages to three more.

Police say that sometime around 1:30 am, they responded to a report of a house on fire in the Boca del Rio area and saw one house already consumed by the blaze. The fire reportedly spread to several other houses before fire fighters could contain it.

Police say it took some three hours for fire fighters, with the help of residents, to extinguish the fire.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the blaze started from an apartment owned by one Angela, other particulars unknown. Although the fire has displaced several persons and caused major setbacks, no one was injured.