REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -

A Western Union branch in Orange Walk was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Thursday morning.

Police informed the media today that Claudia Davila, 45, of 27 Guadalupe Street, Orange Walk Town and owner of Mi Sericordia de Dios – a Western Union branch at that address – reported that at about 9:00am yesterday, a man entered the business establishment, produced a handgun and demanded money.

Davila told police she handed over $1,370. in cash and the man fled.

Police have not yet made any arrests and their investigation continues.