REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -

The government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has donated towards Belize’s September celebrations.

Last week Friday, Second Secretary at the Taiwanese embassy in Belize, Kelly Chang handed over a cheque for $60,000 to Sapna Budhrani, president of the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) and Co-Chair of the National Celebrations Committee.

Each year for the past several years,

the Taiwanese Embassy has contributed towards Belize’s September celebrations as part of that country’s support to Belize’s cultural development.

NICH has not yet indicated how the money will be used.