To put it bluntly, we are disappointed in both the UDP and the PUP for not providing the leadership needed to address the Guatemalan claim to Belize with respect to the impending referendum. .

So far only the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs have declared themselves in favour of taking the matter to the International Court of Justice. But there has been a deafening silence from the other members of his Cabinet, among them two who aspire to become Party Leader.

The Leader of the Opposition has said he wants to set up a committee of experts to advise him on what to do. .

We respectfully submit that 20 years ago former Prime Minister George Price consulted two of the foremost luminaries of international law, Lauterpacht and Bowett. Later he consulted a team of four — Lauterpacht, Schwebel, Rosanne and Vicuna for their legal opinion. .

These experts submitted their reports, debunking the Guatemalan claim. There have been others.

Percy A. Lewis published a book refuting the Guatemalan claim in 2016 and Assad Shoman, former Foreign Minister of Belize, published his book on the claim earlier this year. .