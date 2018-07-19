Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • BIG PROJECTS, SIGNS OF KEY ECONOMIC GROWTH SECTORS IN BELIZE Exclusive – reporter.bz/business This is another true indicator of a general feeling of confidence in Belize’s economic development prospects, and especially the tourism sector. Because such projects are carefully studied...
  • MIDDAY BROWN-OUT / BLACK-OUT IN BELIZE At 1.05pm this afternoon air-condition units and fans came to an abrupt halt, as Belize suffered another BROWN-OUT, It has been several months since the last Brown-Out or Black-Out ,...
  • TACO VENDOR ROBBED AT GUNPOINT There are reliable reports indicating that at around 10:30 this morning a Belizean taco vendor located on the Phillip Goldson Highway near its junction with Buttonwood Bay Boulevard was robbed....
  • TROPIC-AIR PLANE DAMAGED IN FLORES. PETEN A small aircraft belonging to Tropic Air which was parked at the Mundo Maya International Airport in Flores, Peten was flipped over during a freak storm on Tuesday evening. According...
  

BIG PROJECTS, SIGNS OF KEY ECONOMIC GROWTH SECTORS IN BELIZE

BIG PROJECTS, SIGNS OF KEY ECONOMIC GROWTH SECTORS IN BELIZE
July 19
08:12 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Exclusive - reporter.bz/business

This is another true indicator of a general feeling of confidence in Belize’s economic development prospects, and especially the tourism sector. Because such projects are carefully studied by all stakeholders, especially the financial institutions and investors. Those financial institutions and investors require prospectus and reports about projects like these, and those reports that are done by seasoned analysts will indicate the viability for growth and return on investment, ROI or profitability in the future.

So, This means that just off the coast of Belize City, just a few minutes by ocean ferry, will be the largest construction project that this country has seen in decades.

The large scale ambitious project is the dream of The Feinstein Group, which presented the project for several years as the viable solution that enables Belize to accomodate large cruse ships, thus making the tourism sector attract more customers and become more competitive with neighboring tourist destinations.

The business implications and the immediate impact on the local economy is going to be healthy, especially in construction and all the logistics and services that are necessary to undertake such a large scale project.

To be continued: reporter.bz/business

The reporter.bz / BUSINESS and Reporter Newspaper Business, will provide comprehensive news reports on business development in Belize, including – THE SMALL BUSINESS REPORT – . We will report on and inform you of our nations key business developments that make us all .. put bread on the table.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Advertise

POLL > WHO DO YOU BLAME FOR THE HIGH COST OF FUEL AT THE PUMPS

  • Add your answer
Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

Advertise

 Breaking News
  • BIG PROJECTS, SIGNS OF KEY ECONOMIC GROWTH SECTORS IN BELIZE Exclusive – reporter.bz/business This is another true indicator of a general feeling of confidence in Belize’s economic development prospects, and especially the tourism sector. Because such projects are carefully studied...
  • MIDDAY BROWN-OUT / BLACK-OUT IN BELIZE At 1.05pm this afternoon air-condition units and fans came to an abrupt halt, as Belize suffered another BROWN-OUT, It has been several months since the last Brown-Out or Black-Out ,...
  • TACO VENDOR ROBBED AT GUNPOINT There are reliable reports indicating that at around 10:30 this morning a Belizean taco vendor located on the Phillip Goldson Highway near its junction with Buttonwood Bay Boulevard was robbed....
  • TROPIC-AIR PLANE DAMAGED IN FLORES. PETEN A small aircraft belonging to Tropic Air which was parked at the Mundo Maya International Airport in Flores, Peten was flipped over during a freak storm on Tuesday evening. According...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.