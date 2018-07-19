reporter.bz

This is another true indicator of a general feeling of confidence in Belize’s economic development prospects, and especially the tourism sector. Because such projects are carefully studied by all stakeholders, especially the financial institutions and investors. Those financial institutions and investors require prospectus and reports about projects like these, and those reports that are done by seasoned analysts will indicate the viability for growth and return on investment, ROI or profitability in the future.

So, This means that just off the coast of Belize City, just a few minutes by ocean ferry, will be the largest construction project that this country has seen in decades.

The large scale ambitious project is the dream of The Feinstein Group, which presented the project for several years as the viable solution that enables Belize to accomodate large cruse ships, thus making the tourism sector attract more customers and become more competitive with neighboring tourist destinations.

The business implications and the immediate impact on the local economy is going to be healthy, especially in construction and all the logistics and services that are necessary to undertake such a large scale project.