reporter.bz

There are reliable reports indicating that at around 10:30 this morning a Belizean taco vendor located on the Phillip Goldson Highway near its junction with Buttonwood Bay Boulevard was robbed. The vendor, who we are told is still in the process of giving a statement to Police, has allegedly reported that a slim-built male between the ages of 16 and 18 pointed a firearm at her and demanded money. The vendor handed over $300 and the robber walked away toward Buttonwood Bay Boulevard. We’ll keep following this story and provide the details in Friday’s edition of the Reporter.