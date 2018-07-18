Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • BIG PROJECTS, SIGNS OF KEY ECONOMIC GROWTH SECTORS IN BELIZE Exclusive – reporter.bz/business This is another true indicator of a general feeling of confidence in Belize’s economic development prospects, and especially the tourism sector. Because such projects are carefully studied...
  • MIDDAY BROWN-OUT / BLACK-OUT IN BELIZE At 1.05pm this afternoon air-condition units and fans came to an abrupt halt, as Belize suffered another BROWN-OUT, It has been several months since the last Brown-Out or Black-Out ,...
  • TACO VENDOR ROBBED AT GUNPOINT There are reliable reports indicating that at around 10:30 this morning a Belizean taco vendor located on the Phillip Goldson Highway near its junction with Buttonwood Bay Boulevard was robbed....
  • TROPIC-AIR PLANE DAMAGED IN FLORES. PETEN A small aircraft belonging to Tropic Air which was parked at the Mundo Maya International Airport in Flores, Peten was flipped over during a freak storm on Tuesday evening. According...
  

TACO VENDOR ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

July 18
14:18 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

There are reliable reports indicating that at around 10:30 this morning a Belizean taco vendor located on the Phillip Goldson Highway near its junction with Buttonwood Bay Boulevard was robbed. The vendor, who we are told is still in the process of giving a statement to Police, has allegedly reported that a slim-built male between the ages of 16 and 18 pointed a firearm at her and demanded money. The vendor handed over $300 and the robber walked away toward Buttonwood Bay Boulevard. We’ll keep following this story and provide the details in Friday’s edition of the Reporter.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Advertise

POLL > WHO DO YOU BLAME FOR THE HIGH COST OF FUEL AT THE PUMPS

  • Add your answer
Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

Advertise

 Breaking News
  • BIG PROJECTS, SIGNS OF KEY ECONOMIC GROWTH SECTORS IN BELIZE Exclusive – reporter.bz/business This is another true indicator of a general feeling of confidence in Belize’s economic development prospects, and especially the tourism sector. Because such projects are carefully studied...
  • MIDDAY BROWN-OUT / BLACK-OUT IN BELIZE At 1.05pm this afternoon air-condition units and fans came to an abrupt halt, as Belize suffered another BROWN-OUT, It has been several months since the last Brown-Out or Black-Out ,...
  • TACO VENDOR ROBBED AT GUNPOINT There are reliable reports indicating that at around 10:30 this morning a Belizean taco vendor located on the Phillip Goldson Highway near its junction with Buttonwood Bay Boulevard was robbed....
  • TROPIC-AIR PLANE DAMAGED IN FLORES. PETEN A small aircraft belonging to Tropic Air which was parked at the Mundo Maya International Airport in Flores, Peten was flipped over during a freak storm on Tuesday evening. According...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.