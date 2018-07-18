At 1.05pm this afternoon air-condition units and fans came to an abrupt halt, as Belize suffered another BROWN-OUT, It has been several months since the last Brown-Out or Black-Out , and Belize electricity Limited has been doing a fairly good job of keeping pace with electricity demands, which as you know goes up by several percentage points during the summer months when businesses and residential customers crank up their AC units to stay cool.

Calls made by reporter.bz to various parts of the country indicate that the entire country was affected by the power outage.

The company (BEL) as of 2.50pm, said they were not sure what caused the power outage.

Power was restored at approximately 2.05pm, in downtown Belize City.